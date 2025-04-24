Watch CBS News
Local News

Warm and breezy across South Florida, high risk of rip currents at beaches

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Thursday 4/24/2025 8AM
South Florida Weather for Thursday 4/24/2025 8AM 00:34

Thursday got off to a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

The afternoon will be warm and breezy as highs rise to the low to mid 80s. A few showers will be possible but the chance of rain remains low.

The high risk of rip currents at South Florida's beaches continues through Friday evening due to the strong onshore winds. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

next-wx-7-day.png
Chance of rain ticks up slightly next week.  NEXT Weather

Heading into the final weekend of April, the weather pattern will stay the same with mild mornings and seasonably warm afternoons. Lows will remain in the low to mid 70s and highs will climb to the low to mid 80s through Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible.

Early to middle of next week the chance of rain will increase slightly with the potential for spotty showers Monday through Wednesday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.