Warm and breezy across South Florida, high risk of rip currents at beaches

Thursday got off to a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

The afternoon will be warm and breezy as highs rise to the low to mid 80s. A few showers will be possible but the chance of rain remains low.

The high risk of rip currents at South Florida's beaches continues through Friday evening due to the strong onshore winds. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Chance of rain ticks up slightly next week. NEXT Weather

Heading into the final weekend of April, the weather pattern will stay the same with mild mornings and seasonably warm afternoons. Lows will remain in the low to mid 70s and highs will climb to the low to mid 80s through Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible.

Early to middle of next week the chance of rain will increase slightly with the potential for spotty showers Monday through Wednesday.