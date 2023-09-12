Dozens mourn 2 brothers found shot, killed in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - On Monday evening, dozens attended a vigil held for two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend in S.W. MIami-Dade.

Alexis Martinez Marquez, 19, and his brother Osvaldo Martinez Marquez, 16, were found in an abandoned part of a duplex at 10214 S.W. 175th St. Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of shots fired at 5:22 p.m. and found the bodies.

Monday's vigil was held in West Perrine, where neighbors blocked a street for more than an hour to pay respects to the brothers and neighbors hardly complained.

Their community wants justice for the shooting police called senseless.

Earlier, their parents lit candles, posted photographs of their sons and hugged friends who came by to their apartment to offer condolences.

Those who attended the vigil prayed for half an hour. Then, stared at the makeshift memorial made of two candle crosses, flowers, stuffed animals and a photo of the two brothers.

Sita Marquez, the victim's mother, told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench,

"I am trying to get some inner strength. My sons had their faults but they were good kids. I couldn't believe it. It seemed like a dream."

She said, "I want justice, to find them guilty to avoid hurting someone else. It won't bring them back but the only thing is we all have kids and brothers. You can not know the pain we are feeling. We are suffering."

As he fought back tears, the victims' father Jose Martinez said, "They never did anything wrong. They liked to do fishing and construction work. Their dream was to work so they could make more money for the family.

Imagine who wants to lose a kid. You can not imagine how the family is feeling."

"I know they are investigating," he said. "I am not sure what happened. I am not sure if they have any leads."

Miami-Dade police have not said if they have any leads or any information to release about a suspect or possible getaway car or a motive in this case.

Neighbor Leo Rhodes said he was troubled by the shooting.

"That part of the house was empty," he said. "I don't know how they got in there. It is scary. I could be sitting on my porch late at night and someone would come by and do a drive-by against me."

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers released a flyer after the brothers were killed, appealing for help.

The flyers said, "South Dade brothers. We are reposting this because these young men were brothers. Imagine the family who has to deal with this senseless gun violence."

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $10,000.