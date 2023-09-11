Parents speak out after 2 sons found shot, killed in SW Miami-Dade

HOMESTEAD - For the first time, we are hearing from a grieving mother and father after their two young sons were shot and killed this past weekend in S.W. MIami-Dade.

Osvaldo Martinez Marquez and Alexis Martinez Marquez were fatally shot on Sept. 9, 2023 and found near an abandoned apartment building. Miami-Dade police

The bodies of 19-year-old Alexis Martinez Marquez and 16-year-old Osvaldo Martinez Marquez were found in an abandoned part of a duplex at 10214 S.W. 175th St. Miami-Dade Police responded to that building at 5:22 p.m. on Saturday after a report of shots being fired.

Outside their Homestead apartment, the victims' parents lit candles and posted photographs of their sons and hugged friends who came by to offer their condolences.

Sita Marquez, the victim's mother, told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench,

"I am trying to get some inner strength. My sons had their faults but they were good kids. I couldn't believe it. It seemed like a dream."

She said, "I want justice, to find them guilty to avoid hurting someone else. It won't bring them back but the only thing is we all have kids and brothers. You can not know the pain we are feeling. We are suffering."

As he fought back tears, the victims' father Jose Martinez said, "They never did anything wrong. They liked to do fishing and construction work. Their dream was to work so they could make more money for the family.

Imagine who wants to lose a kid. You can not imagine how the family is feeling."

"I know they are investigating," he said. "I am not sure what happened. I am not sure if they have any leads."

Miami-Dade police have not said if they have any leads or any information to release about a suspect or possible getaway car or a motive in this case.

Neighbor Leo Rhodes said he was troubled by the shooting.

"That part of the house was empty," he said. "I don't know how they got in there. It is scary. I could be sitting on my porch late at night and someone would come by and do a drive-by against me."

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers released a flyer after the brothers were killed, appealing for help.

The flyers said, "South Dade brothers. We are reposting this because these young men were brothers. Imagine the family who has to deal with this senseless gun violence."

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $10,000.