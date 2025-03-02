Video captures moments before call made in Deerfield Beach shooting that left man dead, neighbors react

Video from Deerfield Beach shooting captures moments before man dies in hospital

Video from Deerfield Beach shooting captures moments before man dies in hospital

Video from Deerfield Beach shooting captures moments before man dies in hospital

Neighbors react to Saturday night's deadly shooting in Deerfield Beach as new video captured the moments before the call was made.

Surveillance video captured a loud noise just minutes after a call came in for a shooting near 900 SW 14th St, where Broward Sheriff's deputies found a man with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital. Deputies have not released the name of the victim.

"I don't understand how the violence can be around here, which we don't need," said Shirley Scott.

The call came in around 7:18 p.m., but Scott only found out about it this morning.

"That's scary 'cause it make everybody he up on their p's and q's," Scott said.

Deputies said one person ran away from the scene that they believed was the shooter. They chased that person down with K9s and aviation. But for now, deputies haven't said if any arrests have been made.

"It's a very quiet neighborhood and I hope they catch that person," Scott said.

Investigators were canvassing the neighborhood again Sunday morning after the crime scene tape was cleared. They're still figuring out what caused this shooting.