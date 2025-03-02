Man shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, possible shooter apprehended, Broward Sheriff's Office says

Man shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, BSO says

A man was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach on Saturday night, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 7:20 p.m., BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue responded to the shooting reported near 900 SW 14th St., where they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to an area hospital, where he later died, BSO said.

According to investigators, another man, who is the possible shooter, fled the scene and was apprehended shortly after with assistance from BSO's K-9, Aviation and Threat Intervention Tactics Analytics Network (T.I.T.A.N.) Units.

BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide Units also responded and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.