Very hot and humid first weekend of August in Miami-Dade, Broward

South Florida is in for a very hot and humid first weekend of August.

Highs will remain slightly above average in the low 90s, and it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees when the humidity is factored in.

The National Weather Service may issue heat advisories this weekend if the heat indices meet the criteria of 105 degrees or higher for at least two hours.

The chance of rain is 20% with the potential for a few showers and some storms, but the bulk of the wet weather will be across the interior and West Coast.

Over the weekend, a frontal boundary over the southeastern U.S. will settle over northern Florida before stalling through early next week. This will result in increased mid and upper-level moisture across South Florida.

The chance of rain will increase in the early to middle part of the week due to this moisture and several weak upper-level disturbances moving through.