Venezuelan detainee alleges inhumane conditions at South Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz"

A Venezuelan man detained at a Florida facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz" is alleging inhumane conditions, including overcrowding, poor sanitation and lack of medical care.

"For us, the conditions are fatal," Enzo Aspite told CBS News Miami, although there are no reported deaths at the facility.

Aspite's family says they only learned of his detention when he called them from inside the facility. The call, which dropped multiple times, was monitored and interrupted by automated warnings.

A check of Aspite's criminal history shows at least seven arrests. He is originally from Venezuela and says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took him into custody on July 4 after his Temporary Protected Status expired. He was transferred to the facility on July 5.

"This is not for human beings"

CBS News Miami translated Aspite's phone interview from Spanish to English. He agreed to let the station record and broadcast the conversation.

"This is not for human beings," Aspite said. "We bathe one day, yes, and three days no. The lights are never turned off. We have no place for recreation. The food is given at different times. Giving us medication is awful. There is no doctor to see you."

Aspite said he is living under a hot tent that leaks when it rains. "The sound of the rain on the tarp is frightening," he said.

State denies allegations, says facility meets standards

CBS News Miami reached out to ICE and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to verify Aspite's claims. ICE referred questions to the state, which denied the allegations.

"There is a 24/7, fully staffed medical facility with pharmacy on site and there is working air conditioning throughout the facility," an FDEM spokesperson said in a statement.

Enzo Aspite

Allegations of inconsistent meals, lack of privacy

Aspite said he receives one hot and one cold meal each day, typically consisting of a ham and cheese sandwich, an apple and chips. When asked about his last meal, he said he had eaten that morning, but not since the previous afternoon.

"They have us in a cage like chickens," he said. "There are 32 people in each cage. We have no rights here. When we need something, they ignore us."

He also described a lack of privacy. "When we want to use the bathroom, we can't because they see everything," he said. "Above us we have a camera."

Sanitation concerns met with state response

Aspite also expressed concerns about sanitation.

"The toilets back up and it's something very horrible," Aspite said.

In response to concerns about sanitation, FDEM said, "All wastewater is hard-pumped into 22,000-gallon frac tanks, maintained below 50% capacity and pumped daily to minimize transfers. Tanks, hoses and connections are fully contained to prevent spills and are regularly inspected to ensure zero environmental impact."

Legal limbo and family desperation

Aspite said he has not signed any documents handed to him. His girlfriend told CBS News Miami that he does not have a lawyer. While Aspite does not want to return to Venezuela, his family said they just want him out of the facility.

"There have been no reported deaths at Alligator Alcatraz," CBS News Miami confirmed, "but Aspite and his family want the public to know what he says is happening inside."