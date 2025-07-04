Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention site faces possible court-ordered pause as protests continue

Battle over Alligator Alcatraz detention site intensifies as political, legal fights escalate in South Florida

A federal judge in Miami could decide as early as next week whether to temporarily halt operations at the controversial migrant detention site known as "Alligator Alcatraz," as legal and political battles surrounding the remote Everglades facility continue to intensify.

The move comes after all parties named in a lawsuit filed last week officially responded, clearing the way for the judge to either issue a restraining order or schedule a hearing where both sides can argue their case. The plaintiffs — nonprofit organizations — are pushing for operations to be paused so a full environmental review can be conducted.

Protests grow over conditions at Alligator Alcatraz detention center

Even on the Fourth of July, demonstrators opposed to the facility were back in front of the makeshift center, which was built in just eight days in the middle of hurricane season. Broward-based group Hope and Action staged a rally for detainees on a Turnpike overpass Thursday and is planning a picket at the detention site on Saturday.

"Alligator Alcatraz is close by, and we will fight for their rights," one demonstrator said.

Gov. DeSantis, DOJ defend Alligator Alcatraz amid legal fight

Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended the site, insisting that detainees are being properly cared for and that the location — built on an airstrip — is not harming the surrounding environment or wildlife.

"Because this is an important part of Florida, we are using the existing footprint of this airport," DeSantis said.

But the nonprofits suing for the center's closure disagree.

"We are seeing asphalt brought in, covering the footprint," one plaintiff claimed.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, responding to the lawsuit, said the Justice Department continues to stand behind President Trump's immigration agenda.

"They are proud to protect Alligator Alcatraz from baseless political and legal schemes," Bondi said.

All eyes now turn to the federal courthouse in Miami, where a ruling could temporarily pause operations at the site — or set the stage for a courtroom showdown.