Florida lawmakers expected to visit Alligator Alcatraz after weeks of being denied entry

Four Florida members of congress are expected to visit the new ICE detention facility in the Everglades known as Alligator Alcatraz on Saturday. This comes after allegations of "inhumane" treatment of detainees at the detention center.

The members set to take the tour are:

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Congressman Darren Soto

Congressman Maxwell Frost

Congressman Jared Moskowitz

The facility was set up in eight days, and it's already holding detainees.

Detainees told CBS News Miami that the facility lacks access to water and has inadequate food.

Five state lawmakers were denied entry into the facility on July 3, despite saying Florida law allows them to inspect it without notice.

They filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Thursday in an attempt to gain access.

A spokesperson for Gov. DeSantis called the suit "dumb" and said the state looks forward to quickly dispensing with it.

Miami Dade County Mayor Daniele Levine Cava said earlier this week that she also wants a tour of the facility, but she hasn't been granted a visit yet.

The mayor also said that the state seized control of the property from Miami-Dade County, raising further questions about local authority and oversight.

No response has yet been made public by the Florida Division of Emergency Management regarding the mayor's latest request. Cava is hoping to have regular access to the facility.

CBS News Miami's reporter Steve Maugeri is at the facility.

This is a developing story.