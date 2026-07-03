Hundreds gather donations for Venezuela earthquake victims despite 4th of July holiday weekend

Despite the Fourth of July holiday, hundreds of volunteers continued to gather donations for victims of the Venezuelan earthquakes at Global Empowerment Mission on Friday.

"I have not seen generosity like this ever in my life," said Francine De La Rosa, executive board member of GEM in Doral.

Cars have been lining up to drop off supplies at the organization's warehouse.

"The unbreakable spirit of the Venezuelan people here in Miami and of everybody else who is coming out during the holiday – it's just – you can't even put it into words," De La Rosa said.

But the need in Venezuela remains great as so many have lost their homes and belongings.

"These people cannot work, they cannot go out and get money or resources for their families," said Doral Councilwoman Nicole Reinoso, who volunteered at GEM.

"So they're really depending on these humanitarian efforts," she added.

Cash donations are the most effective way to help and Reinoso also said camping supplies such as new tents and sleeping bags will be necessary to help provide shelter.

GEM planned to stay open for donation drop-offs during the weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and encouraged people to visit its website for a list of daily needs, as they are constantly evolving.