How to help Venezuela after deadly back-to-back earthquakes

Organizations from around the world have started to mobilize to gather much-needed aid and supplies to send to Venezuela after parts of the South American nation were devastated by back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 200 people were reportedly killed in the earthquakes, and about 1,000 people have been injured.

Officials fear that number will to grow as search-and-rescue teams check rubble of collapsed buildings for anyone who may be trapped.

People walk past a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 25, 2026. Powerful twin earthquakes have killed 32 people and injured more than 700, the nation's interim president said on June 25, after the massive shocks collapsed entire buildings and sent people running in panic. Manaure QUINTERO /AFP via Getty Images

How to help victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela

Here in South Florida, volunteers are rushing to gather supplies to send to Venezuela, and you can help.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), which is based in Doral, immediately mobilized teams to gather aid such as food, water, hygiene supplies, medical necessities and other emergency relief items to be shipped to Venezuela.

GEM officials said emergency relief items are expected to start being sent to Venezuela on Thursday, and on-site team members are expected to be on the ground in Venezuela on Friday.

GEM is asking for donations to help in their aid missions to Venezuela, and you can do so by checking out their website.