US Postal Service raised price for Forever stamps

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

MIAMI - It's now costing you a few cents more to send a letter or mail your bill.

On Sunday, the price of Forever stamps went up three cents to 63 cents.

The US Postal Service announced the increase back in October. This was the third price increase for the stamps in the last 17 months.

Other types of shipping also got a little more expensive.

The price for first-class mail is just over four percent more expensive. One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents and it now costs 48 cents to mail a postcard anywhere in the nation. 

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 11:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

