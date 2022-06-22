U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to attend Surfside memorial

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - U.S. First Lady Jill Biden will take part Friday in a memorial event marking the one-year anniversary of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside. 

Biden is expected to speak during the event held by the town of Surfside. The collapse on June 24, 2021, killed 98 people. 

Biden on Thursday will tour a federally qualified health center in Palm Beach County as part of the Biden administration's "Cancer Moonshot" initiative. 

After touring FoundCare Palm Springs. Biden is expected to discuss the importance of issues such as cancer screening, according to an announcement from the White House.

