UM students recount harrowing escape from Israel amid missile strikes

Nearly two dozen University of Miami students who were trapped in Israel on Jewish heritage trips are back home safe.

"I still am processing all of this and how to feel. I'm so glad to be back here in America, but my heart is still in Israel and with all of my brothers and sisters out there," said Ariella Green.

Green was among the group of UM students who were trying to get out of Israel as missile strikes between Israel and Iran escalated. All flights to and from the country were canceled.

"We drove to one of the ports in Tel Aviv and we took a boat to Cyprus and Cyprus had about 1000 kids trying to get in and stamp passports and all that," Green said.

From Cyprus they were able to fly home through Europe to MIA on Sunday.

"We had students from FSU with us, students from UCF, USF, U Miami, it was all of us together and it just that connection that we formed were all trauma bonded now forever," Green said.

Her mother, Elizabeth Green, said she is happy to have her daughter home with her in Boca Raton.

"I was so elated it was so elated it was just pure joy," Elizabeth said. "I never wanted her to be frightened there, so I always tried to be reassuring to her in the scariest of times. I was very scared."

After having to rush to the bomb shelters multiple times, Ariella said it was just a taste of normal life in Israel.

"The fear of like, oh my gosh it's off, get your shoes on, get your bag and let's go and make sure everyone is accounted for, that was scary," Ariella said.