Miami gears up for Ultra Music Festival with security, safety measures

The stages are set, the lights are going up and barricades are in place as downtown Miami prepares to host Ultra Music Festival, one of the world's largest electronic music events.

The festival is expected to draw more than 160,000 people from across the globe.

Festivalgoers arrive from around the world

For many, Ultra is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I am from Spain," said Rene Perez, who traveled thousands of miles with friends to attend.

"It's amazing to be here—the weather, the people," Perez added.

But with Miami's warm temperatures, officials are urging attendees to take precautions.

Staying safe in the heat and on the streets

"People are outside all day in the sun and dehydration is a major concern," said Lt. Pete Sanchez of Miami Fire Rescue. "Hydration is key, staying together and wearing loose-fitting clothes to ensure you're safe."

Meanwhile, Miami police are ramping up security with a network of more than 20 surveillance cameras monitored in real time.

"We have street-level cameras watching the actual boulevard and we have overwatch cameras giving us a bird's-eye view of the event," said Lt. Alex Gutierrez of the Miami Police Department.

More than 100 officers will also be stationed on the ground to maintain order. Miami Police Chief Manny Morales issued a stern warning to potential criminals.

"If you're thinking about coming to Ultra and victimizing attendees or others downtown, think twice," Morales said. "If you commit a crime in Miami, we're going to find out who you are, we're going to arrest you and we're going to hold you to the full extent of the law."

With the festival set to kick off, the city is balancing excitement with heightened vigilance to ensure a safe and unforgettable experience for all.