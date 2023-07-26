Tyreek Hill addresses alleged assault at Haulover Beach Marina: 'boneheaded mistake'

MIAMI — Tyreek Hill spoke with reporters on Wednesday during the Miami Dolphins training camp about the investigation into an alleged assault back in June, calling it a "boneheaded mistake."

"I'm not here to get into that," the wide receiver told reporters. "I'm here to play ball."

Hill also told reporters that the situation has been "resolved" and that he is currently cooperating with the NFL and providing all the details that happened on that day.

When asked about how the incident would affect his season, Hill shrugged it off.

"When I'm able to come here and play ball, I get a chance to get away from all that at the end of the day," he said. "That's the great thing about football."

Hill then went on to say how thankful he was for the opportunity to continuing playing and reform for the better.

"I just make boneheaded mistakes like that," he said.

Tyreek Hill says the issue that happened at a South Florida marina has been resolved and is not concerned about a suspension. pic.twitter.com/r2Unm7hnQZ — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) July 26, 2023

The NFL star was under investigation for an incident that took place back in late June, where CBS News Miami's news partner the Miami Herald said an alleged assault happened at the Haulover Beach Marina, though police were not notified about what occurred until later.

Miami-Dade Police detectives spoke with the man who was allegedly attacked by Hill, but no charges have yet to be filed.

In a statement following the incident, a Dolphins spokesperson said: "We are aware of the situation and been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives, and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time."

This was not the first time the 29-year-old Georgia native had dealt with assault allegations. When he was in college, he pleaded guilty to punching and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022 after a six-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He had signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins worth a reported $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.