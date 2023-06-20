MDPD: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an incident that took place this past weekend, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

MDPD confirmed to CBS News Miami that the 29-year-old Georgia native was the target of an investigation.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022, after a six-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The wide receiver had signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins worth a reported $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

No other details were released by police.