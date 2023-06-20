Watch CBS News
Local News

MDPD: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an incident that took place this past weekend, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. 

MDPD confirmed to CBS News Miami that the 29-year-old Georgia native was the target of an investigation. 

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022, after a six-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The wide receiver had signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins worth a reported $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

No other details were released by police. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.