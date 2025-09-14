Two Florida universities discipline employees after making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination

Security concerns are intensifying nationwide following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In Salt Lake City, authorities arrested two men accused of placing a live bomb underneath a news vehicle. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is asking Congress for $58 million to increase security for members of the executive and judicial branches.

In South Florida, two universities have taken action against employees who made controversial comments about Kirk's death.

At the University of Miami, the school released a statement about the termination of an employee.

The school's publication, "The Miami Hurricane," identified the employee as Dr. Michelle Bravo, a former neurologist at UM's Miller School of Medicine. It came after she reposted remarks on her personal Instagram page that the university called "unacceptable and incompatible with our policies and values."

At Florida Atlantic University, a tenured faculty member has been placed on administrative leave. FAU's president said he was made aware of "repeated comments on social media" about Kirk's assassination and announced the individual's employment status is pending an investigation.

The fallout comes as supporters gather outside Turning Point USA's headquarters in Phoenix, where Kirk founded the conservative student organization.

New details about the accused gunman

In Utah, Governor Spencer Cox released new details about the accused gunman, Tyler Robinson. The governor said Robinson's roommate is a romantic partner who is transitioning and has been cooperative with investigators.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News that Robinson has not provided information to authorities. People who knew him expressed shock.

"Since I met him growing up, he was always a kind, respectable, genuine kid," said Jaida Funk, a former classmate. "This came really unexpectedly."

Robinson is being held in a special housing unit until he undergoes a mental health evaluation. Prosecutors are expected to file formal charges Tuesday ahead of his first court appearance.

A public memorial for Charlie Kirk is scheduled next Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. President Trump has confirmed he will attend.