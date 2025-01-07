2 people found dead in JetBlue plane landing gear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies and a medical examiner descended on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport overnight after bodies were found in an aircraft compartment on a JetBlue Airways plane.

JetBlue issued a statement that said two people were found dead in an aircraft's landing gear compartment on Monday night. The bodies were found during a routine inspection after the plane landed.

"The circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation," JetBlue said. "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

The carrier said the aircraft most recently operated as Flight 1801 from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, the Airbus A320 departed JFK on Monday night at 8:20 p.m. The night temperatures in New York were frigid. It arrived in Fort Lauderdale a few minutes late at 11:03 p.m. Its cruising altitude was approximately 38,000 feet for the two-hour and 43-minute flight, per flightradar24.

Broward Sheriff crime and homicide detectives are working to learn how the two people ended up in the wheel compartment. The county's Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies to determine the causes of death of both individuals.

JetBlue Airways is headquartered in Long Island City in Queens, New York. It has a field office on the property of Orlando International Airport.

A similar incident happened over the holidays in Hawaii. A body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight from Chicago when the plane landed in Maui. There is no explanation for how the person got on the ramp.

Van Cleave says the wheel well is not typically pressurized or heated and temperatures at altitude are well below freezing. People who choose to stow away like this almost always face death.