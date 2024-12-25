Body discovered in wheel well of United plane at Maui airport in Hawaii

A body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears of a United aircraft when it arrived in Maui on Tuesday, United Airlines confirmed in a statement to CBS News.

United Flight 202 left Chicago's O'Hare Airport the morning of Dec. 24, and the body was discovered upon landing at Hawaii's Kahului Airport. There is no information yet about the person's identity.

The airline said it is working with law enforcement on the investigation to discover how the person was able to enter the wheel well of the Boeing 787-10.

"The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft. At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well," a United Airlines spokesperson said.

Maui Police said in a statement: "The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon. At this time, no further details are available."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.