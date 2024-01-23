Two men injured when crane toppled at Holey Land Wildlife Area in Palm Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two men were airlifted to hospitals as trauma alerts after a crane collapsed in the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area.

The two men were working on or near the crane when it toppled, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used two Trauma Hawk helicopters to transport the men from the remote area to area hospitals. One of the men was taken to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue assisted in providing aid.

The Holey Land WMA comprises more than 35,000 acres in southwestern Palm Beach County, six miles west of US Highway 27, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It is part of the most northern extent of the remaining Everglades sawgrass marsh.

Holey Land derived its name from reports that it was used as a practice bombing range during World War II and is pocked with bomb craters, according to the FWC. However, they note that these depressions may be the result of natural phenomena.