President Trump arrives at Doral for LIV Golf event after helicopter mishap

President Donald Trump arrived at his Doral golf resort Thursday afternoon for a LIV Golf event, despite an unexpected delay when Marine One developed two flat tires at Miami International Airport.

Trump and his party, including his daughter Ivanka, quickly transferred to a backup helicopter and continued to the event without issue.

Welcoming LIV golfers

Earlier aboard Air Force One, Trump praised the LIV Golf roster, which includes stars such as Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson, calling them "some of the best players in the world."

Shortly after landing, Trump was driven in a golf cart by his son, Eric Trump, to the edge of the hotel property, where he briefly waved to supporters before briskly walking into a nearby building.

Eric Trump had participated in the LIV Miami pro-am earlier Thursday, playing alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others.

Speech, tournament and weekend plans

Trump was scheduled to deliver a speech at a dinner with LIV players and other guests Thursday night.

He was expected to remain at the resort for a few hours before departing for his primary Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County.

The LIV tournament at Trump's Doral property begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

The president, an avid golfer, is also expected to play at one of his other Florida courses in Jupiter at some point over the weekend.

Traffic delays expected

Local officials warned of potential traffic disruptions near Northwest 87th Avenue and 41st Street in Doral due to the president's visit.

Drivers in the area were advised to plan accordingly.