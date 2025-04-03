Trump National Security Council staffers purged, U.S. officials say

At least three senior staffers at the National Security Council have been fired, with more firings expected, two U.S. officials with knowledge tell CBS News.

The sources were granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the press.

The firings came after rightwing personality Laura Loomer visited the Oval Office on Wednesday and presented President Trump with opposition research on NSC staffers whom she views as neoconservatives or not sufficiently loyal to the president, one of the sources said.

Sources said those fired include Brian Walsh, senior director for intelligence; Thomas Boodry, senior director for legislative affairs; and David Feith, another senior director.

One source said Loomer is also targeting Alex Wong, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz's deputy. On X last week, Loomer questioned the loyalty of Wong and his wife, a Department of Justice employee.

"NSC doesn't comment on personnel matters," Hughes told CBS News.

Waltz has been under scrutiny in the wake of his apparent inadvertent inclusion of Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal conversation about Yemen attack plans.