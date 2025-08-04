Tropical Storm Dexter forms off North Carolina, poses no threat to land

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is starting to heat up.

Sunday night, Tropical Storm Dexter formed far off the coast of North Carolina.

Early Monday morning, the center of the system was about 255 miles northwest of Bermuda. It was moving to the east-northeast at 12 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Dexter is forecast to move northeastward away from the U.S. coast and stay north of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center said the storm could strengthen slightly on Monday and Tuesday, but it is then expected to weaken and become post-tropical by Wednesday.

It poses no threat to land.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said a broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeastern U.S. coast in a couple of days. This system has a low potential (30% chance) of becoming a tropical system later this week as it drifts to the west and northwest.

A third area of interest is a tropical wave coming off the west coast of Africa. In a few days, environmental conditions are forecast to become favorable for gradual development of this system. The National Hurricane Center said a tropical depression could form by the latter portion of this week as it generally moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. This system has a medium potential of development (50% chance) over the next 7 days.