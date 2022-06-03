Storm in the Gulf forecast to become Tropical Storm Alex

MIAMI – The National Hurricane Center has classified the storm in the Gulf as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

It's forecast to become Tropical Depression 1 before becoming Tropical Storm Alex as it moves north through the Gulf.

A tropical storm watch as well as a flood watch is in effect for all of South Florida. Monroe County and southern Miami-Dade are under a tropical storm warning until further notice.

Even though the storm track shows the storm north, near Fort Myers Saturday afternoon, the worst of the weather will be well east of center.

Expect rain to spread north early Friday. Friday afternoon and evening will be the peak of the rain and wind here in South Florida. This is when the majority of the 4-to-6-inch rainfall prediction will fall. Be prepared for widespread flooding during this time.

In addition to this, the wind will be the strongest, especially in the Keys, where it is exposed to the south breeze. Isolated gusts inland possible as well with the squalls.

This will taper from widespread heavy rain to individual storms that will try to push off the coast by Saturday evening.