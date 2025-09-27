Will Tropical Depression Nine impact South Florida? See its projected path.

Tropical Depression Nine formed over Cuba on Saturday. This system is expected to become Tropical Storm, and possibly Hurricane, Imelda in the next few days, the NEXT Weather team said.

It is now forecast to remain off the coast of the Carolinas as a hurricane on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Where is TD 9?

As of 11 a.m. Sept. 27, Tropical Depression Nine is located about 180 miles northwest of the eastern tip of Cuba and about 115 miles south-southwest of the Central Bahamas, moving northwestward at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Tracking the tropics NEXT Weather

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, forecast an above-normal hurricane season this year, predicting there will be between 13 and 18 named storms. Five to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes.

Erin was the first, and so far only, storm to become a hurricane this season. Erin didn't make landfall, but at its peak grew to a ferocious Category 5, and it caused strong winds, dangerous rip currents and flooding along parts of the East Coast.

Historically, on average, hurricane and tropical storm activity peaks on Sept. 10, but this year has been quieter than expected when it comes to tropical systems in the Atlantic.