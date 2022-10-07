Tropical Depression 13 dumping heavy rain over northern South America

MIAMI - Tropical Depression 13 will pelt the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia with heavy rain and gusty wind on Friday morning.

As of 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 35 miles southeast of the northern tip of the Guajira Peninsula. The storm was moving to the west at 15 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move near or over the Guajira Peninsula, then move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday. The cyclone is forecast to pass near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday night, and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday morning.

The storm is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm late Friday morning or afternoon. A faster rate of strengthening is forecast on Saturday and Saturday night, and the system is expected to become a hurricane before it reaches San Andres and Providencia Islands and the coast of Nicaragua this weekend.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands, Colombia.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of Colombia from Riohacha eastward to the Colombia/Venezuela border.