Triple digit "feels like" temps across South Florida, afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - Miami-Dade and Broward are under a heat advisory on Wednesday, through 6 p.m., due to "feels like" temperatures forecast to reach up to 107 degrees.

There were a few morning storms across parts of the Keys. Later on, scattered storms will be possible for all of South Florida with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

In addition to the wet weather expected in the afternoon and evening, coastal saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times due to the King Tides. The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for South Florida through Friday due to the potential for minor coastal flooding along low-lying areas every day due to the higher-than-normal King Tides.

Seasonal King Tides NEXT Weather

King Tides is a non-scientific term for the highest tides of the year that occur now in September, October and November. King Tides occur during full and new moons and when the moon is closest to the Earth.

Thursday the chance of rain increases a bit due to more moisture around. Scattered to numerous storms will be possible again and another heat advisory will likely be issued. Highs stay in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

Friday through the weekend a frontal boundary will likely stall to our south and there will be the potential for passing storms on Saturday and Sunday.