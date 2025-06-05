Travel ban sparks outrage among South Florida immigrant communities, legal challenges expected

Legal challenges to sweeping new travel bans targeting foreign nationals from 19 countries could emerge from South Florida, immigration attorneys and advocates said.

The travel restrictions have triggered fear, frustration and calls for action among the affected communities.

Anger and uncertainty in immigrant hubs

"The majority of countries are Black," said Paul Christian Namphry, political director for the Family Action Network. "You have seven of the 12 countries facing full travel bans that are in Africa and Haiti."

Namphry said the bans have shocked and outraged Haitian Americans, and he urged lawmakers at every level to intervene.

The list, released by the White House Wednesday, blocks entry from 12 countries entirely and imposes varying restrictions on seven others. The administration claims the move is aimed at protecting the U.S. from terrorism and other public safety threats.

In Doral, a city with deep immigrant roots, the impact is personal.

Outside the El Arepazo restaurant, a Venezuelan mother named Carmen shared her anguish. She moved to Florida six years ago, but her adult son remains in Venezuela. The travel restrictions now make any reunion uncertain.

"The American dream is no American dream here at all," Carmen said. "We work here and the government watches me. I'm on call. I work events. I work construction. I work in many things, honestly. With these restrictions, I think it's becoming a country where you really won't be able to be here. Imagine so many things we're hearing that we don't know if they're true."

Legal hurdles for challengers

Former state and federal prosecutor David Weinstein said the current bans, while controversial, may be more legally resilient than previous ones. He noted differences between this order and the "Muslim Ban" that faced significant legal setbacks early in the Trump administration.

"This one does have some legs to stand on, and it's going to be a lot more difficult for people to challenge this travel ban because of the way it's written," Weinstein said.

Unlike earlier versions, the new restrictions are supported by detailed justifications, including visa overstay rates and diplomatic concerns.

For Venezuela, the administration cited the government's "historical refusal" to accept deported nationals.

In response, six visa categories, including those for students, tourists and business travelers will be suspended starting Monday.