Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Idalia forms as it continues toward Florida's Gulf Coast

MIAMI -- Tropical Depression 10 has just strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia late Sunday morning.

The latest forecast has Idalia making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Big Bend area of Florida. CBS News Miami

As of Sunday at 11 a.m., Idalia will meander near the Yucatan Peninsula through the start of tomorrow before lifting northward into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday into Tuesday, where additional strengthening is likely. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center still has Idalia making landfall as a 90mph Category 1 hurricane near the Big Bend area of Florida. However, strong winds and heavy rain will still extend to the east of the center, which will lead to some fringe impacts here in South Florida.

Locally, storms will start to increase Monday, as tropical moisture moves into the area. By Monday night, we'll begin to see some of the far outerbands move in, bringing squally bands of rain and gusty winds. This will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday is looking like the windiest day, with gusts of 35 - 45 mph.

We'll continue to monitor the localized flood threat, with heavy rain possible under training tropical downpours. We'll also have to watch for the potential of seeing quick tropical spin-up tornadoes as bands push onshore.

Changes in both track and intensity will result in changes to our forecast. So we'll continue to nail down specifics over the next day or so.