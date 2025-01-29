Bobrovsky stops 30 shots as Panthers beat Kings 3-0

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Florida Panthers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who entered the game a point back of Toronto for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Bobrovsky got his 46th career shutout.

It was the second time in eight days the teams played each other. The Kings beat the Panthers 2-1 in Los Angeles last Wednesday.

Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves for the Kings, who have lost three straight and seven of their last 10 games. Eight of those games have been played on the road.

Kings: Veteran defenseman Drew Doughty played about 24 minutes in his season debut after missing the first 47 games with a broken ankle suffered during the preseason.

Panthers: Tkachuk recorded his seventh multi-assist game of the season. He's up to 31 assists on the season.

Barkov doubled Florida's lead during a 5-on-3 power play 4:43 into the third. That was his 16th point on the man-advantage this season.

Kulikov's assist in the first period came during his 1,000th career game. He's the 13th Panthers player and 402nd skater in NHL history to hit that mark.

Kings play at Tampa Bay on Thursday, and Panthers host Chicago on Saturday.