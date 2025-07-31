Watch CBS News
Three injured at Fort Lauderdale Wawa shooting, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

Three adults were injured in a shooting Thursday evening at a Fort Lauderdale Wawa, police said. 

Police said they arrived on the 6100 block of NW 9th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers said they found three adults with injuries. 

Two of the victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, one as a trauma alert and the other with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Authorities said the third adult declined transport by fire rescue.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department stated there is no ongoing threat to the public and all involved parties have been accounted for.

CBS News Miami cameras showed a heavy police presence and part of the gas station taped off by yellow crime tape.  

No additional details were released.

The investigation continues. 

Mauricio Maldonado

