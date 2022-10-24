Thousands ride in Key West Fantasy Fest Zombie Bike Ride

KEY WEST -- Some 6,500 costumed zombies roamed Key West Sunday, but instead of staggering around in classic "walking dead" fashion, they biked along shorelines and streets during the annual Fantasy Fest Zombie Bike Ride.

The sunset ride is a highlight of the island's Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival that began Oct. 21. It drew entrants of all ages garbed in ragged garments, chalk-white face paint and accessories that ranged from tattered tutus to battered top hats.

Standouts included a supersized sorcerer, a "zombie ambulance" and a cemetery escapee propelling a pseudo-coffin. Other participants portrayed everything from zombie prisoners and superheroes to fiendish clowns.

The undead traveled along Key West's Atlantic Ocean beachfront and into picturesque Old Town, ending at a ZombieFest "After Party."

Fantasy Fest continues through Sunday, Oct. 30, with a full 10-day slate of events for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Upcoming highlights include a costume contest for pets, a masquerade march and a lavish evening parade Saturday, Oct. 29, featuring large-scale decorated floats and elaborately costumed marching groups.