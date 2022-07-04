July 4th fireworks at Bayfront Park: "This is the first real Fourth of July in a couple of years"

MIAMI - Mother Nature delivered a pleasant surprise for July 4th, beautiful weather for afternoon barbecues and dry skies for the traditional fireworks displays.

At Miami's Bayfront Park, the crowd built throughout the day in anticipation of the nighttime show.

Celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami is a tradition for some of the families at the park.

"We came down here just to see the fireworks because normally that's something that we do every year, we leave from Orlando to come to Miami just to enjoy the nice weather and everything," said Martin Campbell, who drove down with his family.

Some said this is the first time they've been able to celebrate the holiday since COVID hit.

"This is the first real Fourth of July in a couple of years so we're glad to celebrate our country, this is the first time in a while," said Matthew Cruz. "We're here to enjoy the fireworks in Miami and you know, be a part of the city."

Miami police suggest those planning to go to the park to catch the nighttime fun use public transportation or take ride shares. If they choose to drive, all paid parking in the downtown area will be open.

Some people chose to stay downtown and avoid the parking hassle. Instead, they'll walk to the park or maybe be able to catch the fireworks from their hotels.

"We're actually staying at the Intercontinental so I think we're going to have a front-row view if I'm not mistaken. It's just a chance to relax a bit and get away from the hustle and bustle in Richmond and to come and lay out and enjoy," said Tim Travis.

The fireworks show at Bayfront Park will begin around 9 p.m. Those planning to go should get there early to get a good spot.