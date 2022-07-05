"The Challenge: USA" brings together former competitors from "Survivor," "Big Brother" & more
NEW YORK -- Starting Wednesday, 28 fan favorites from the most popular CBS reality shows will compete on a new show called "The Challenge: USA."
Host T.J. Lavin gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the new competition that features former competitors from "Survivor," "Big Brother," "The Amazing Race" and "Love Island."
Watch the video above for a preview, and catch the first episode of "The Challenge: USA" on CBS2 at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, right after the season premiere of "Big Brother."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.