Record-breaking number of Florida residents expected to travel for Thanksgiving, AAA says

A record-breaking number of Floridians is expected during the week of Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

In Florida, AAA projects that 4.65 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday period, which includes Tuesday, Nov. 25, to Monday, Dec. 1.

This is a 2.6% increase from last year.

Across the U.S., nearly 82 million people are expected to travel, which is an increase of 1.6 million compared to 2024, AAA said.

More Floridians to travel by car this year

In Florida, more than 4.25 million people will hit the road en route to their holiday destinations – a number that could rise as people opt to avoid flight disruptions, AAA said.

"Whether it's driving across the state or flying across the country, people are making time to connect with loved ones. Even with concerns about flight cancellations, travelers are showing flexibility and resilience and relying most on driving," said Debbie Haas, VP of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

At least 299,000 residents are expected to fly; however, this number could be lower due to recent flight delays and cancellations.

"Consider flying on less busy days, booking early morning departures when delays are less likely, and having a backup plan in case your flight is disrupted. Whether that means adjusting your return date or being ready to drive, a little preparation can go a long way in helping you navigate the unexpected," Haas said.

Best and worst times to drive

According to INRIX, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be the worst days of travel during Thanksgiving, due to the congested roadways. On Sunday, travelers are likely to be returning home, so heavy traffic is expected.

AAA recommends residents leave early, before 11 a.m., if you're traveling during the week of Thanksgiving. And if you're returning on Monday, Dec. 1, after 8 p.m., it may be the sweet spot.