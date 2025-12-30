3 teens killed in violent, two-vehicle Pompano Beach crash identified by Broward authorities

The Broward Sheriff's Office has identified Tuesday the three teenagers killed in a violent, two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach on Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, 18-year-old Richard Manuel Alcocer, 16-year-old Miguel Montez and 15-year-old Ruben Baltazar were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a vehicle, and then a bus stop, concrete light pole and a tree.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday evening, deputies responded to reports of the crash in the 1600 block of North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2024 Acura Integra turned right out of a shopping plaza at Northeast 18th Street to head south as the driver of a 2014 white BMW M5 was headed south on North Federal Highway.

For reasons that are still unknown, the sheriff's office said the driver of the BMW, who was identified as Alcocer, hit the center median's raised concrete curb before losing control.

The BMW then hit the Acura and slid across the road before jumping the curb on the west side of the highway, according to the sheriff's office.

After that, the BMW crashed into a Broward County Transit bus stop, a concrete light pole and then a tree.

The driver of the Acura came to a controlled stop in the left turn lane, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and immediately began efforts to extricate the teenagers from the vehicle. They were all taken to Broward Health North where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said that the preliminary investigation revealed that excessive speed by Alcocer is a possible contributing factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.