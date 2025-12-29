3 teenagers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, officials say

Three teenage boys have died after a two-vehicle crash Monday night on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, forcing the roadway to shut down as investigators worked the scene, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the crash in the 1600 block of North Federal Highway. Officials said the vehicle carrying three teenage boys, ages 15, 16 and 18, hit a concrete light pole and bus stop. They were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The person in the other vehicle was not injured.

The roadway remains closed and the investigation is ongoing.