Teenager in critical condition after Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot in Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 75th Street and Northwest 16th Avenue in Gladeview just before 3:30 a.m.

When they were headed to the scene, deputies were also advised that a 16-year-old had been shot and was at Northwest 76th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where he's currently listed in critical conditions.

The sheriff's office said that according to the initial investigation, an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim, and an unknown person shot at him from inside the vehicle and fled the scene.

The teenager then ran from the ShotSpotter scene and ended up at the Northwest 76th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue area.

No other information was released.