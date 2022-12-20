Teen accused of killing North Miami High QB Mekhi Stevenson will find out if he'll be charged as an adult

MIAMI - A 15-year-old boy accused in the deadly shooting of a high school athlete will be in court Tuesday where a judge will decide if he will face charges as an adult.

Mekhi Stevenson, 17, a quarterback for North Miami High School was home with his brother and some friends when police say the 15-year-old took out the gun and started pointing it around the room.

Stevenson's brother told the teen to put it away but he didn't and that's when investigators say he pointed the gun at Mekhi and pulled the trigger.

Stevenson collapsed and died.

CBS4 spoke to his mother after she lost her son. She said she didn't understand why the teen had the gun in the first place.

"A 15-year-old, what is he doing with a gun what is he doing with a gun? I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't think, I just, I'm lost," said Sonya Stevenson.

The 15-year-old is facing several charges including manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.