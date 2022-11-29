Watch CBS News
North Miami High School football star Mekhi Stevenson killed in NE Miami-Dade shooting

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a North Miami High School football player was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police officers were called out to a neighborhood off State Road 441 and NW 119th street.

Police say 16-year-old Mekhi Stevenson was shot. He then knocked on a door before he collapsed.

Investigators say five people were seen running away.

It's unknown who the shooter is. No one is in custody, but this community is broken.

Stevenson's neighbor and his football coach said he was a light to everyone's life.

"When you see a child so alive and smiling, I'm going like, 'Why?' I'm sorry, I got tired of this type of grieving," said Madame Holmes, his neighbor.

"He's a good kid, man. He did everything we asked of him on the field, off the field, he was my quarterback," said coach Gerald Cox.

Dozens of people stood in silence at the scene, in shock that this happened to a teen that had so much ahead of him. 

If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

