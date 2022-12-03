Vigil held for slain North Miami HS football QB Mekhi Stevenson

MIAMI - Family and friends shared their sorrow Friday night as more than 100 gathered at Sierra Park to honor the life of a high school football player shot and killed earlier in the week.

Mekhi Stevenson tragically died while hanging out with a group of friends.

"All I keep replaying in my mind is how my child died," shared his mom, Sonya Stevenson. "This wasn't his fate."

About 100 people gathered Friday evening to remember the life of slain high school quarterback Mekhi Stevenson. CBS4

Her heartbreak was visible as she wept, watching memories of her son play on screen at the park. Mekhi was a football standout at North Miami High. And one of his great passes displayed on that screen to friends and family revealed his talent. His coaches and teammates cheered when the pass was caught.

Mehki Stevenson Courtesy

"Charismatic, fun-loving kid," said North Miami head coach Gerald Cox. "He did everything I asked him to do. He worked his tail off, and he was a leader. On the field, he had a lot of talent. It stings."

The support from his coach and all in attendance humbled Mekhi's big brother Anthon Samuel.

"If you're listening, kid, I'm proud of you," said Samuel while looking up at the night sky. "I'm just thankful he was able to touch this many people."

Investigators said Mekhi and his younger brother were in a room with friends at a home on Tuesday. A 15-year-old teen pulled out a firearm to show the group. The teen was told to put the gun away. Instead, he pointed it at Mekhi, and the gun went off, striking and killing him.

"If you're going to have a gun in the home, lock it away," said Stevenson.

Mekhi's mom says she has not eaten in days since her bright light left this world.

"My child will never get to live out his dreams," she said tearfully. "That's all he ever wanted. My mind is a battlefield, and all I keep replaying is how my child died."

Samuel read a poem he wrote to the crowd emphasizing the dangers of gun violence. It said in part:

"Football in the air. Kites in the sky. And in the blink of an eye, a bullet will fly."

He says the family of the teen that killed his brother has not reached out.

"None of us meant for this to happen," said Samuel. "It was a mistake. We are praying for you and ask that you pray for us."

On Friday night, there was prayer, embrace, and send-off of balloons to greet a new star in the sky.

The crowd chanted, right before the balloons were released, "Long live, Khi. Long live Khi. Khi, we love you."

Mekhi's favorite NFL player Lamar Jackson commented on an Instagram post to offer prayers. Samuel said that meant the world to his family.

A family still trying to process the loss of their beloved Mekhi.

The family shares that Mekhi's funeral will be held next Saturday, with the viewing on Friday night.