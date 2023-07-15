Taylor Swift donates enough to Food Bank of the Rockies for 75,000 meals, organization says

On the first night of her two-show run in Denver, Taylor Swift donated to the Food Bank of the Rockies, which offers over a million meals per week in Colorado.

The nonprofit didn't say how much Swift donated but said that it paid for 75,000 meals in a news release Friday.

"We are seeing more need now than we ever have before. This is hitting Food Bank of the Rockies' budget hard. To meet the needs of our neighbors experiencing hunger, we are spending triple what we were pre-COVID on food purchasing every month," said Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer at Food Bank of the Rockies. "We've been able to meet the increased demand thanks to the generosity of individuals like Taylor Swift. Her gift will help fuel our work across the Rockies and allow us to distribute more food to our communities. I was shocked and then thrilled by the news! We are grateful for her inspired support in answering the challenge of hunger."

Amazing news! We've received a super generous donation from the amazing @taylorswift13 and her incredible team!

This fantastic gift means we can purchase enough food to provide 75,000 nutritious meals! 🥦🥕 Thank you for supporting food banks across the country, including ours! pic.twitter.com/sqvxzfmum6 — Food Bank Rockies (@FoodBankRockies) July 15, 2023

The gift comes at a time when more people and families are struggling with rising costs of living. Feeding America projects that 1 in 11 people are currently experiencing hunger in the region. Between inflation and the end of many COVID-era relief measures like the SNAP emergency benefit allotment, there is a huge increase in need.

The Food Bank of the Rockies says it's seeing 40 to 60% more people attending its mobile pantries currently when compared to the same time last year. The nonprofit says it's distributing enough food daily for over 180,000 meals.

Swift has been donating to food banks across the United States on her Eras Tour.