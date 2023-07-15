Swifties have officially taken over Denver: "Yeah, this is crazy! All these people are here who don't have tickets, just to be here"

The Swifties have officially taken over Denver. Thousands of Taylor Swift fans piled into Mile High Stadium for the long-awaited Eras Tour.

Swift is performing on both Friday and Saturday, and many fans still couldn't score a seat at the concert. That didn't stop them from joining the Swift party.

Tickets for the Eras Tour in Denver sold out almost immediately. Resale prices went through the roof, emptying the wallets of fans desperate to see her.

The morning of the show, tickets were still going for about $1,000. Floor seats cost over $3,000. Fans who couldn't afford to splurge had to shake it off and get creative.

Thousands of Swifties packed the parking lots and surrounding areas of Mile High Stadium to listen from afar. Fans laid out blankets and brought lawn chairs for a free experience of the Eras Tour.

It was a Taylor Swift concert outside of the Taylor Swift concert.

CBS

"Yeah, this is crazy! All these people are here who don't have tickets, just to be here," said Danielle. "I've never seen anything like this."

"I think it's really cool! You can hear her perfectly and all of these people are really nice. They'll trade bracelets with you and sing with you. It's fun," said another fan.

RELATED: Fan secures limited wheelchair accessible seating for Taylor Swift concert

CBS News Colorado talked to Swifties who traveled from both coasts to see their favorite artist. It was either pay thousands of dollars or travel thousands of miles.

"I live in Atlanta. There was no way I was getting tickets there. There were some in Denver and my girlfriends live here so I thought why not," said Chrissy, who bought her tickets seven months ago.

CBS

For some fans, the price of tickets wasn't going to hold them back. The Eras tour is more than a concert to them. It's a life-changing experience.

Chris says he studied the tour in other cities and was able to plan out when he would be able to use the restroom, so he didn't miss the best parts of the show.

"This is the first positive connection of this magnitude that we've had in a long time here," he said. "I've met so many great people. Taylor is really bringing us all together."