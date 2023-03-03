Taste of the Town: NOMA Beach at Redfish features Italian-inspired meals at Matheson Hammock Park

CORAL GABLES - What's old is new again at the all-new NOMA Beach at Redfish inside Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables.

It's now under the leadership of renowned chef Donatella Arpaia who re-created what was formerly known as Redfish Grill with its breathtaking waterside views.

It's now an Italian-inspired coastal eatery.

"So, this is a historical Coral Gables building," said Arpaia, whose Executive Chef and has partial ownership in the restaurant.

"It's just beautiful and romantic, and I really know it's a beloved part of the community. I have people coming in their 90s that say I remember coming here as a child. It's very special."

"NOMA", is an abbreviation of her twin toddlers' names, Noah and Emma.

Chef Donatella, who's a fixture on many Food Network shows, came to Miami 5 years ago with her family and immediately called it home.

"I feel like I am a local now, " she said.

"I'm hoping that they embrace me. A restaurant is a reflection of my home and I'm a typical Italian mom and I'm inviting you to my home."

She says back when she started women almost never had leadership roles in restaurants.

"So now there's a lot of females and I love it. I'm very comfortable in my Boss Lady role," she said laughing.

"I own it now and I enjoy it and I like to mentor, and I think I bring a nurturing feel to it ."

This intricately crafted Raviolo is made with homemade pasta, ricotta cheese, egg, and black truffle. It's truly mind-blowing.

"I was like what is all of that when you're making it," CBS4's Lisa Petrillo asked.

"I wondered what it was going to taste like. I know now. It's heaven. It's delicate. It's light. It's lovely.

Onto the Lobster Pappardelle, with saffron butter sauce and fresh herbs.

"So tender, delicious, and succulent. There's a kick, said Petrillo.

"It's the Calabrian Chili' said Chef.

It's a comfort food, but elevated," said Petrillo.

So is the fresh Arugula Salad with Italian Prosciutto de Parma and the mouthwatering Crudo Trio Platter with diver scallops, yellowtail, and Florida snapper.

Arpaia is most famous for her meatballs. In fact, The New York Food and Wine Festival dubbed her "The Meatball Queen.

"I've been called worse. I'll own it and it's really my mother's and grandmother's recipe, " she said.

They have braised veal and beef meatballs with tomato ragu and pure love.

"It's a very special meatball!," said Petrillo in her best Italian accent.

"I like your Italian accent", said Arpaia laughing.

They end with Chocolate Cake with merengue, and Guava cheesecake, with decadence and pure joy.

NOMA Beach at Redfish is open 6 days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, and don't forget sunset hour.

For more information, click here.