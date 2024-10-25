Mayfair Grill's menu reflects Coconut Grove's vibrant culture

MIAMI — Whether he's cooking up a storm at Eating House in Coral Gables, preparing perfect pasta at Luca Osteria, or behind the fire at the newly revamped Mayfair Grill in Coconut Grove, Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli is expanding his culinary empire with restaurant No. 3.

"You think Mayfair, you think an icon in Miami," Rapicavoli said. "A historic property, a part of the city that all of us kind of grew up around. When I was asked to be a part of it, it was a no-brainer."

Born and raised in the Magic City, Rapicavoli couldn't be more Miami. At Mayfair Grill in the Grove, he's particularly excited to celebrate this historic neighborhood.

"I feel like to me, the Grove is like the last bit of old-school Americana we have," he said. "The Doors played here in the sixties!"

The menu reflects this appreciation for history while staying true to Coconut Grove's vibrant culture.

"I wanted to pay tribute to Americana and what it is, with American flavors cooking over live fire, but still being true to what Miami is – big, beautiful, bold flavors and colors," Rapicavoli said.

Inside the lush and tropical Mayfair Hotel, the Grill features both indoor and outdoor dining. For Rapicavoli, whose father is from Argentina, the grill holds special significance.

"We grew up making asados on Sundays," Rapicavoli said. "I have a parilla (grill) at home. We grill over live fire. That is like a huge part of my upbringing and a flavor that I love. My favorite way to cook is over a live fire."

Some standout samples we tried from Chef Rapicavoli's menu include:

Wood Grilled Dates: A super delicious and different dessert-style appetizer. The dates are stuffed with whipped sheep's milk cheese and topped with hazelnut and grape sauce.

Additional highlights include:

Elegant Avocado Salad with local burrata, Florida basil, and aged balsamic

Huevos Rotos:( Broken eggs) fried eggs, truffled crème fraîche, and Iberico ham over shoestring fries

Iberico Pork "Churrasco" cooked like a steak with umami butter - "Quintessential Miami," as Rapicavoli describes it.

The Mayfair Grill is open seven days a week for dinner and brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit their website.