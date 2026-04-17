Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Taste of Miami Karnival in Little Haiti

Miami police said they have made an arrest after a fatal triple shooting took place at the Taste of Miami Karnival in Little Haiti on Sunday night.

According to information provided by the Miami Police Department, 22-year-old Jamesly Mezime was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police said that after maintaining surveillance and following a vehicle that Mezime was traveling in on Thursday, the department's Priority Support Detail (PDS), Domestic Violence Apprehension Team (DVAT) and the Homicide Unit conducted a felony stop and safely took him into custody.

"This arrest highlights the dedication, teamwork, and unwavering commitment of the Miami Police Department to identifying and apprehending the individuals who commit crimes within the City of Miami," police said in a news release.

3 people shot at Taste of Miami Karnival in Little Haiti

Miami police said that just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, shots rang out at the Taste of Miami Karnival in Little Haiti and three people were hit.

Two victims were injured and one person, who was identified as 23-year-old Kitchner Cyrille, was killed.

Cyrille's aunt, Chrislyne Brumaire-Florence, spoke with CBS News Miami after the fatal shooting.

"He was the cousin who came out when anyone needed him," Brumaire-Florence said. "If you are asking for help, that is Kitch. If you needed help with little kids, that was him".

Brumaire-Florence described the trauma as "leaving a hole."

"We are still in a nightmare," she said. "I want this to end. This cannot be a logical ending for an event meant to be fun. There is no explanation."