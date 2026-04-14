Aunt speaks out after her nephew was killed in a triple shooting at Taste of Miami Karnival in Little Haiti

A grieving aunt is speaking out after her 23-year-old nephew was shot and killed Sunday night at the Taste of Miami Karnival in Little Haiti.

Three people were shot, including an unidentified woman and another unidentified man in his early 20s. The aunt said that this second man was also her nephew, making both male victims her nephews. She clarified that the two nephews are cousins to each other.

In an emotional interview with CBS News Miami, the aunt, Chrislyne Brumaire-Florence, identified her nephew as Kitchner Cyrille.

"He was the cousin who came out when anyone needed him," Brumaire-Florence said. "If you are asking for help, that is Kitch. If you needed help with little kids, that was him".

Cyrille had graduated from Miami Edison Sr. High School and was attending junior college, where he loved track. His uncle posted a video tribute to him on Facebook. Brumaire-Florence said her nephew died while attending an event that many family members went to together.

"All the cousins were there, and his Dad and his uncles and everyone from the family were at the festival in Little Haiti, where we belong as a family," she said. "It is where we raised our own".

Miami Police say the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at NE 2nd Ave. and 62nd St. They said the motive is not clear, and it is not known if this was random or if the victims were targeted.

Brumaire-Florence described the trauma: "It is leaving a hole. We are still in a nightmare. I want this to end. This cannot be a logical ending for an event meant to be fun. There is no explanation."

She added, "This can not happen again. There is no reason for any family to have such a gaping hole in their heart". Brumaire-Florence, who said she helped raise her nephew, continued, "I have not one iota, nor is it in our household at this moment to figure out a why. This is inhumane. This is not what we expect when we go out to a festival. This is not what you expect when you go out as a family".

She is praying that the case can be solved. "They need to find them fast," she said. "The family does not need closure. This is not going to close anything. They need this to be resolved. Law enforcement can do what they have to do, but I need a resolution".

Police said they are looking for one shooter and have a person of interest, but are not releasing a description of that person at this point. Police Chief Manny Morales said on Monday that the shooting had nothing to do with the festival itself.

Miami Police said there is a reward of up to $5,000. Anyone who can help should call them or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).