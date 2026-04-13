Triple shooting leaves 1 dead at Taste of Miami Karnival in Little Haiti, police say

An investigation is underway in Miami after police said a triple shooting left one person dead at the Taste of Miami Karnival in Little Haiti on Sunday night.

Few details have been released, but Miami police told CBS News Miami that shortly before midnight, officers received a ShotSpotter alert near the main stage in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 62nd Street.

Three adult males were found with gunshot wounds and were all rushed to a local hospital to be treated.

One of the victims, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues, according to police.

No other information was released.