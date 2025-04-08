Tariffs could hit South Florida shoppers hard, from smartphones to sneakers

President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plans have rattled global markets, but the next shockwave could land closer to home, right in the pockets of South Florida consumers.

From the shoes on their feet to the tech in their hands, everyday essentials are poised to get pricier as tariffs ranging from 10 to 50% or more target goods shipped from countries like China and Vietnam.

CBS News Miami breaks down how these looming price hikes will ripple through the region, leaving shoppers like John Phelan and Norma Seegal bracing for the impact on their budgets.

John Phelan just bought a new printer. He works in medical supplies and supports the sweeping tariffs on products shipped from around the world.

"I think it's a necessary evil, it has to be done," he says. "I'm getting ready to buy a new car, and I think it's probably going to cost more."

How much will prices rise?

How much more will everything cost? It depends on the country of origin. Tariffs could drive prices up anywhere from 10 to 50 percent, with goods from China potentially facing even steeper increases.

Take Vietnam, for example, where a nearly 50% tariff is set. That's a key source for sneakers and clothing in the U.S. A $50 shirt could soon jump to $75, hitting South Florida shoppers where they feel it most.

Debbie Craven Romney and Tonia Ayers say they're already paying close attention to prices. "We are watching our money and what we spend," Ayers said.

Tech and appliances take a hit

With the United States as Apple's largest market and some manufacturing still done in China, the tariffs could push iPhone prices skyward.

Estimates suggest a $1,000 iPhone might climb to over $1,400.

Norma Seegal, a South Florida resident, traded in her old Mac computer for a new one to dodge the impending hikes. "I don't want to pay more," she says. "I'm praying I don't need a major appliance. I'd like to get new windows, but I'm scared to death of the cost."